Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE:HIW traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 805,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

