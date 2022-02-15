HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) traded up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.80. 1,076,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,760,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.08.

In other HIVE Blockchain Technologies news, Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,595. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,500.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

