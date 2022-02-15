HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Critical Comparison

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 12.29 $42.54 million $0.29 6.90 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.04 -$112.21 million ($0.24) -84.41

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 79.88% 63.04% 50.49% Change Healthcare -2.27% 12.96% 4.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Change Healthcare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.10%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Change Healthcare on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

