HoDooi (HOD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.07089584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,197.36 or 0.99741981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars.

