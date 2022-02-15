Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HZN stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

