Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 140,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amphenol by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,806,000 after buying an additional 346,140 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

