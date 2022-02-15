Horizon Investments LLC Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,592.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 844,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,352,000 after buying an additional 76,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 172,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.97.

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

