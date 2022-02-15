Horizon Investments LLC Has $505,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.