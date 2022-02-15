HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.66 Billion

Brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $16.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.47 billion and the highest is $16.77 billion. HP reported sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $66.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.23 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.37. 8,162,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069,529. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

