Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.86. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.20.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

