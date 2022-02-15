HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $675.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $759.96.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $545.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -328.85 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

