Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 12,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,250. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 million, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
