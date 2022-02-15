HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 83,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79. HUYA has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $36.33.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

