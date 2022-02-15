IAA, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.63. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

