IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of IAMGOLD worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 202,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

