iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.

IBIO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,102,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,473. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09.

IBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iBio by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iBio by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 129,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iBio by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 116,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iBio by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iBio by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

