iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.
IBIO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,102,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,473. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09.
IBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
About iBio
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.
