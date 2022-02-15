iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICAD. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 4,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $137.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.16. iCAD has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iCAD by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 1,708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

