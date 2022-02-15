Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,579,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.46% of Illinois Tool Works worth $946,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

