Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

IMGO stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $768,140.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

