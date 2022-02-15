Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

IMGO stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $768,140.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.