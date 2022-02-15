Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Independent Bank worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

