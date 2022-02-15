Indorse Token (IND) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $380,064.55 and approximately $11.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00038620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00105993 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

