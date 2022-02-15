Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Ingevity accounts for about 8.3% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.39% of Ingevity worth $67,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 113.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

