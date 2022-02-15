InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.060-$2.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.06 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of INMD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in InMode by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,318 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InMode by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 468.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,373 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 142,051 shares in the last quarter.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

