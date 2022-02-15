Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,929,200 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the January 15th total of 1,542,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,184.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Innovent Biologics in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

IVBXF remained flat at $$4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582. Innovent Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.