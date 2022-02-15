Insider Buying: Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Director Leon Binedell acquired 40,000 shares of Sherritt International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$22,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$125,400.

S traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$242.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61. Sherritt International Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

