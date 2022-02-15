Insider Selling: Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $41,638.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $55,008.00.

GNLN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 1,385,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

