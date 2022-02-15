Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 5,486 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Cary Baker sold 337 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 262,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,580. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

