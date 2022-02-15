Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Sells 4,339 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 477,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,514. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.76.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
