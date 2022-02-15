Insider Selling: Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Sells 20,837 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,256. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

