Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $44.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.31.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

