Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.90.

ICE traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $126.55. 44,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

