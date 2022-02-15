International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $131.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $125.39 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

