Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,696.50 ($77.08).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITRK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($75.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.60) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,214 ($70.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,476.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,319.44. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,724 ($63.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,306 ($85.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

