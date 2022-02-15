Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $26.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter.

