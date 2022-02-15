Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $26.17.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.