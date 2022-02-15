Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $166,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 332.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FOXF stock opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.59 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.69.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

