Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.71% of Five Below worth $169,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 9.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 104,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $166.63 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

