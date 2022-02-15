Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 596.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 612.88. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 512.75 ($6.94) and a one year high of GBX 664 ($8.99). The stock has a market cap of £192.14 million and a PE ratio of 2.24.
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
