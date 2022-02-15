Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $250,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $8,830,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,529,992. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.