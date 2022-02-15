Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PSCH stock opened at $157.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

