Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PHO traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. 10,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,531. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

