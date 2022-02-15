iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Announces Earnings Results

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IPW opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

