IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.17.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.97. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 543.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67,530 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

