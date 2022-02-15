iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,448. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

