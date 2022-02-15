iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4,801.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.20% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,650. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.