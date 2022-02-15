iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 303,492 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,548,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73.

