iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. 13,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This is an increase from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

