iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.60. 50,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 118,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 434,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 208,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period.

