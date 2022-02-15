iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 9,606.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,859 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,469,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000.

SDG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.95. 17,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,863. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $83.82 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

