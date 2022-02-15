iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8,656.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,621. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

