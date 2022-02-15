iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iStar.

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 609,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,706. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. iStar has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

